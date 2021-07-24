MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mannkind Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead product, the Technosphere Insulin System, consists of the Company’s dry-powder Technosphere formulation of insulin and the Company’s MedTone inhaler through which the powder is inhaled into the deep lung. “

Get MannKind alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MannKind in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a sector perform rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.58.

Shares of MNKD stock opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. MannKind has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $6.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.47.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.08 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MannKind will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 42.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MannKind (MNKD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.