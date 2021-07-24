MAP Protocol (MAP) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $620,870.00

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $14.79 million and $620,870.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00040490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.95 or 0.00125147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.67 or 0.00144705 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,381.22 or 1.00173467 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $304.99 or 0.00888618 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,250,129 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

