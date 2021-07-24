Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Price Target Increased to C$4.25 by Analysts at TD Securities

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Beacon Securities cut Marathon Gold to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on Marathon Gold in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.22.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDPF opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.60. Marathon Gold has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

