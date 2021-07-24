Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a C$3.50 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MOZ. Beacon Securities lowered Marathon Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Laurentian upped their price target on Marathon Gold from C$4.70 to C$5.80 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marathon Gold to C$5.80 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Gold has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$4.30.

Shares of Marathon Gold stock opened at C$3.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.82, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Marathon Gold has a 1 year low of C$2.04 and a 1 year high of C$3.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.19. The company has a market cap of C$715.55 million and a PE ratio of -63.54.

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). Research analysts predict that Marathon Gold will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph George Spiteri sold 30,000 shares of Marathon Gold stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.27, for a total value of C$98,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 577,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,887,433.40.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

