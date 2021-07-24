Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MPC. Barclays cut their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.93.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.90. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,274,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,764 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 372.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,530,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $242,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571,177 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,319,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 18.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,170,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

