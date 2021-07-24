MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Lowered to $427.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $430.00 to $427.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential downside of 10.14% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $498.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $528.78.

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $475.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 0.38. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $431.19 and a 1 year high of $606.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.23.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarketAxess news, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.35, for a total transaction of $1,849,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,072,147.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total transaction of $1,340,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,111,408.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKTX. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 78.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 123,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,385,000 after acquiring an additional 54,504 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

