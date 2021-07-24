Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) Upgraded at Bank of America

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $150.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.65.

Shares of MMC opened at $147.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.29. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $147.80. The stock has a market cap of $74.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

