Martin Midstream Partners L.P. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

Martin Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend by 93.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Martin Midstream Partners has a payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners to earn ($0.08) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -25.0%.

NASDAQ MMLP traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.74. The company had a trading volume of 133,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,879. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $106.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.89.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 17 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

