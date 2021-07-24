MASQ Hits Market Cap of $2.27 Million (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One MASQ coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MASQ has traded up 6% against the dollar. MASQ has a total market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $202,542.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00039729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00103420 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00141214 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,630.45 or 1.00499806 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ was first traded on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,138,106 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MASQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

