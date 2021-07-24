Massnet Market Capitalization Achieves $74.72 Million (MASS)

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded up 22.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Massnet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00002251 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Massnet has traded up 55.3% against the dollar. Massnet has a total market capitalization of $74.72 million and approximately $9.88 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Massnet alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00083177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00048435 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00015998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.88 or 0.00838263 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005733 BTC.

Massnet Profile

Massnet (MASS) is a Proof-of-Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 98,026,147 coins. Massnet’s official website is massnet.org . Massnet’s official message board is medium.com . Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken

According to CryptoCompare, “The MASS consensus engine aims to become the basic infrastructure to all blockchain consensus layers. Based on a Proof-of-Capacity consensus protocol, the MASS consensus engine creates a consensus layer that is permissionless, fair, energy efficiency, secure, and universal, ensuring the fundamental security of the public chain. The MASS consensus engine is universal and is capable of providing consensus services across any number of public chains. Nodes use storage capacity to run the consensus protocol and do not require permission. The MASS consensus engine is fair and energy efficient; only a very small amount of computing resources are required, meaning everyone has the chance to participate. MASS Net is the a public chain to make use of the MASS consensus engine. MASS is the store of value in circulation in MASS Net, and is also the value anchor for the MASS consensus engine. The MASS community is a non-profit online organisation that works for the popularisation of blockchain technology. It was launched in 2017. “

Buying and Selling Massnet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Massnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Massnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Massnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Massnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.