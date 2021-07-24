Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $221,276,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 41.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,015,000 after acquiring an additional 927,835 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 102.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,249,483 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $179,176,000 after acquiring an additional 632,417 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 205.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 653,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,678,000 after acquiring an additional 439,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,946,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,023,000 after acquiring an additional 405,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total transaction of $816,541.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,217,681.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,783 shares of company stock worth $1,152,033 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.90.

NYSE KEYS opened at $159.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.61. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.62 and a 52-week high of $160.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

