Maverick Capital Ltd. Buys Shares of 8,758 United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after buying an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,937,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,808,000 after buying an additional 51,242 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in United Airlines by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 17,964 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Airlines by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 482,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,851,000 after acquiring an additional 75,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in United Airlines by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,882,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,664,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on United Airlines from $44.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. upped their price target on United Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.26.

UAL stock opened at $47.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.61. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.32 and a twelve month high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported ($3.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 140.25% and a negative net margin of 37.89%. The company’s revenue was up 270.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($9.31) EPS. Analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -13.23 EPS for the current year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.