Maverick Capital Ltd. Has $790,000 Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Accenture by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 206,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,932,000 after purchasing an additional 146,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank grew its position in Accenture by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $318.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.79. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $318.80. The firm has a market cap of $202.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Societe Generale increased their target price on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.13.

In other news, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total value of $942,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,229.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,123,144 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

