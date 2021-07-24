Maverick Capital Ltd. Purchases 3,389 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 587.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.4% during the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 18,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.4% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 3.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price objective on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.71.

NYSE CE opened at $152.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.90. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $92.11 and a one year high of $171.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.22.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 36.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

