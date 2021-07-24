Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 1,154,731 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 98.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154,731 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXC. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.20 per share, with a total value of $74,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXC opened at $39.34 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $41.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.45, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.92.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.44.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

