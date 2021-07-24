Medicalchain (MTN) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $73,874.00

Medicalchain (CURRENCY:MTN) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. During the last week, Medicalchain has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Medicalchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Medicalchain has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and $73,874.00 worth of Medicalchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00039378 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00104508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00140315 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,664.51 or 1.00510824 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002988 BTC.

About Medicalchain

Medicalchain’s genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Medicalchain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,948,761 coins. Medicalchain’s official Twitter account is @MyTrackNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Medicalchain is /r/MedicalChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Medicalchain is medicalchain.com/en/news . Medicalchain’s official website is medicalchain.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Mytracknet is a global lost and found network that uses blockchain technology to incentivize paritipants for their contribution, while implementing a unified solution for every Bluetooth tracker in the market. MTN is a Waves-based asset used to reward those who help others recover lost items. Mytracknet is the winner of the Waves ico-hub competition.”

