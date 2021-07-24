MediShares (MDS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $131,495.00

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One MediShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. MediShares has a market cap of $5.71 million and $131,495.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00049311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015015 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.20 or 0.00866362 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005841 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000340 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares (CRYPTO:MDS) is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

Buying and Selling MediShares

