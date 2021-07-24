Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Raised to Outperform at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS MHSDF opened at $3.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.66. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $4.36.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. engages in the installation, operation, maintenance, and exploitation of telephone, Internet, and television cable signal distribution systems. It operates through Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Other segments. The company operates cable television systems in various states of Mexico; and offers high-speed Internet services to residential and commercial customers, as well as fixed digital telephony services to residential and commercial customers.

