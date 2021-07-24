Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Raised to Outperform at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS MHSDF opened at $3.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.66. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $4.36.
Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?
Receive News & Ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megacable Holdings S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.