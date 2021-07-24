MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $14.85, but opened at $14.34. MeiraGTx shares last traded at $14.52, with a volume of 350 shares trading hands.

Specifically, insider Stuart Naylor sold 3,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $57,108.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 434,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,574,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 5,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $85,175.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,320,781 shares in the company, valued at $19,851,338.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,552 shares of company stock worth $490,425 over the last three months. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MeiraGTx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

The firm has a market cap of $648.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.82.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 32.51% and a negative net margin of 413.37%. The business had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the first quarter valued at $418,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,043,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,452 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MeiraGTx by 362.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 18,080 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of MeiraGTx by 262.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 26,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 16.1% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,368,000 after buying an additional 167,301 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; degenerative diseases; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

