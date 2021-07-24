Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meredith were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDP. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meredith during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. S&T Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. S&T Bank now owns 436,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meredith by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Meredith during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

MDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE MDP opened at $42.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Meredith Co. has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $43.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.55.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $664.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.61 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

