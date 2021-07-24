Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 28.63%.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBSB traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $18.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,532. The stock has a market cap of $996.99 million, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75. Meridian Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $22.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBSB. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

