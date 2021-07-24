Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,291,000 after buying an additional 82,700 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,191,000 after buying an additional 96,721 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,991,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $3,915,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,837,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $150.64. The company had a trading volume of 9,666,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,003,451. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $456.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

