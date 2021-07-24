Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Buys 68 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,276 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,229,000 after buying an additional 247,593 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 407,455 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $74,951,000 after purchasing an additional 147,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 1,898.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313,363 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 297,683 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.88.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,126,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,142,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.46, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $113.37 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

