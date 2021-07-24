Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,883 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,046,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the 1st quarter valued at $1,964,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Shares of NYSE CBU traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.76. 142,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,337. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.37 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $152.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson purchased 439 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.81 per share, for a total transaction of $35,036.59. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,482 shares in the company, valued at $118,278.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.