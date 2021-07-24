Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,911,000 after purchasing an additional 524,000 shares in the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,772,000 after purchasing an additional 88,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 368,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,724,000 after purchasing an additional 17,540 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $441.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,094,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453,346. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.55 and a one year high of $442.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $426.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

