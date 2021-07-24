Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 117 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FBHS. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 100.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 12,202 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBHS traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $98.17. The company had a trading volume of 673,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.09 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.65.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.32. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

In related news, CFO Patrick D. Hallinan sold 18,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total transaction of $1,964,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,826 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,873 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FBHS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.94.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

