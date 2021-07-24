Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Sells 170 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 70,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 752,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,877,000 after purchasing an additional 33,829 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,957,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,081,000 after purchasing an additional 271,793 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 214.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 74,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 50,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 61,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 14,065 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSV stock remained flat at $$82.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. 27,129,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,604,699. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

