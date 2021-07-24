Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Takes $106,000 Position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Rite Aid by 5,749.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 57.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RAD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NYSE:RAD traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $14.61. 1,312,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $804.86 million, a P/E ratio of 59.80 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99. Rite Aid Co. has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. Rite Aid’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Rite Aid Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

