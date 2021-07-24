MetaHash Hits One Day Volume of $679,005.00 (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. #MetaHash has a total market capitalization of $26.38 million and approximately $679,005.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get #MetaHash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00040011 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00115334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00145895 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,779.67 or 0.99704369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.20 or 0.00889037 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,854,569,129 coins and its circulating supply is 2,684,720,838 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . The official website for #MetaHash is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for #MetaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for #MetaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.