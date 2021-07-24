Metgasco Limited (ASX:MEL) Insider Philip Amery Acquires 600,000 Shares

Metgasco Limited (ASX:MEL) insider Philip Amery purchased 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$13,800.00 ($9,857.14).

Philip Amery also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Philip Amery acquired 1,019,576 shares of Metgasco stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$27,528.55 ($19,663.25).

On Monday, May 31st, Philip Amery bought 515,119 shares of Metgasco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$13,908.21 ($9,934.44).

On Friday, May 14th, Philip Amery acquired 738,300 shares of Metgasco stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$18,457.50 ($13,183.93).

About Metgasco

Metgasco Limited engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Australia. It also invests in and develops associated energy infrastructure. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

