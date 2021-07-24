Metgasco Limited (ASX:MEL) Insider Philip Amery Acquires 600,000 Shares

Metgasco Limited (ASX:MEL) insider Philip Amery purchased 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$13,800.00 ($9,857.14).
Philip Amery also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Philip Amery acquired 1,019,576 shares of Metgasco stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$27,528.55 ($19,663.25).
- On Monday, May 31st, Philip Amery bought 515,119 shares of Metgasco stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$13,908.21 ($9,934.44).
- On Friday, May 14th, Philip Amery acquired 738,300 shares of Metgasco stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$18,457.50 ($13,183.93).
About Metgasco
