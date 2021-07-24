MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MetroCity Bankshares had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 16.37%.

NASDAQ:MCBS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.29. 15,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $469.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.52. MetroCity Bankshares has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $18.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MetroCity Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, the United States. It provides consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also offers construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, single family residential mortgage, small business administration, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

