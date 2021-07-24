MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGPI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $2,108,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth $216,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MGPI. TheStreet raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $211,244.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James L. Bareuther sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $49,953.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at $312,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,867 shares of company stock valued at $990,215. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGPI opened at $62.02 on Friday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $76.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 4.17.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $108.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

