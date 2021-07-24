Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 216,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MIST. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 250,502 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 546.2% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,493,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,704,000 after buying an additional 2,107,318 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIST opened at $5.53 on Friday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.66. The stock has a market cap of $165.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 3.89.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. On average, analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as in the Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

