Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 3,387.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,803,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,751,684 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.60% of South Jersey Industries worth $40,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 303.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of SJI stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.85.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $674.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is currently 72.02%.

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

