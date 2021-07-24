Millennium Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,356,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 226,128 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $36,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 3,456.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

In other news, CFO Shannon Lei Okinaka sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Swelbar sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $103,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,461 shares in the company, valued at $660,712.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $241,000 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HA shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hawaiian to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hawaiian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

NASDAQ:HA opened at $19.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.81. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $31.38.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($3.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.20 million. Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 91.32% and a negative return on equity of 103.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.25 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company offers daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.