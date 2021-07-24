Millennium Management LLC Has $39.45 Million Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 666,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544,651 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $39,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 25.1% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 208,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,328,000 after purchasing an additional 41,816 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Yum China by 4.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 150,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Yum China by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 94,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Yum China by 13.6% in the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,208,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,745,000 after purchasing an additional 264,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum China by 225.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 34,354 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.45.

NYSE YUMC opened at $66.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.81 and a fifty-two week high of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.80.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

