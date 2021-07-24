Millennium Management LLC Purchases 350,801 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 610.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,801 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $37,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 98.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 131.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.11.

RY opened at $99.97 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $67.78 and a 12-month high of $104.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 24.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.8915 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

