Millennium Management LLC Sells 933 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $32,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,466,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,726,084,000 after acquiring an additional 31,079 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,175,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,083,244,000 after acquiring an additional 318,301 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 9.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,309,000 after buying an additional 151,903 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,180,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,644,000 after buying an additional 102,928 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 9.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 969,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,725,000 after buying an additional 79,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total transaction of $449,732.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,371 shares in the company, valued at $33,193,224.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $475.19 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $431.19 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The company has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $457.23.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $176.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

MKTX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $528.78.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

