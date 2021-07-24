(MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

(MKGAY) (OTCMKTS:MKGAY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MKGAY shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of (MKGAY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC lowered shares of (MKGAY) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MKGAY opened at $38.36 on Friday. (MKGAY) has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $42.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.36.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

