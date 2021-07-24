MML Investors Services LLC Has $230,000 Stock Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 87.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,938 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ENV opened at $74.62 on Friday. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $92.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

ENV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist lowered their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Envestnet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.44.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

