MML Investors Services LLC Invests $212,000 in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHO. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

PHO stock opened at $55.82 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $37.91 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.