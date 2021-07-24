MML Investors Services LLC Purchases Shares of 4,461 Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,461 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMTC. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter valued at about $21,954,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,859,000 after purchasing an additional 216,052 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the first quarter valued at about $5,275,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 215.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 53,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 144.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 44,577 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $39.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.95. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $49.83.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.53. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Equities analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bryn Mawr Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

