MonaCoin (MONA) Price Up 2.3% This Week

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 24th. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00003826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $85.57 million and $1.87 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34,029.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,170.61 or 0.06378610 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.77 or 0.01365772 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.75 or 0.00372459 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00147001 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $208.62 or 0.00613051 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008659 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $129.42 or 0.00380305 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.19 or 0.00297373 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

