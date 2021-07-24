Morgan Stanley Acquires 1,200,902 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 97.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,430,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $261,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 10.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 2.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Royal Gold by 1.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in Royal Gold by 2.2% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $116.45 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.32 and a 12-month high of $147.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.89.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $142.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 47.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RGLD. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James set a $146.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

