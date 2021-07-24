Morgan Stanley Has $252.16 Million Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,785,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,114 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.52% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $252,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,516 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 23,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,573,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,953 shares in the company, valued at $4,366,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $4,443,773.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,530,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,233 shares of company stock worth $8,503,785. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $182.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.92. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 1.24. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.29 and a 12 month high of $184.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $177.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.93 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.43.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

