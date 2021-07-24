Morgan Stanley Has $312.14 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,453,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 945,092 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.54% of Capital One Financial worth $312,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at $9,342,193.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,345 shares of company stock worth $9,889,341. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COF opened at $160.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.00. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $62.26 and a 1 year high of $168.00. The firm has a market cap of $72.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 37.90%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.21) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

A number of research analysts have commented on COF shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.33.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

