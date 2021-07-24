Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,301,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,295 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 9.51% of NanoString Technologies worth $282,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,641,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,586,000 after purchasing an additional 108,011 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 1,813.0% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 181,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after buying an additional 172,176 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $2,265,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in NanoString Technologies by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 15,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $1,764,649.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,044,994.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total value of $95,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,488.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,588 shares of company stock worth $9,802,108 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $61.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.76. The company has a quick ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 14.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a negative net margin of 81.07%. NanoString Technologies’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

