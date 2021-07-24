Morgan Stanley Lowers MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Price Target to $71.00

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MGE Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGE Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $77.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.56. MGE Energy has a 12-month low of $59.70 and a 12-month high of $78.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $167.92 million during the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGE Energy will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGEE. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MGE Energy during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in MGE Energy by 71.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in MGE Energy during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in MGE Energy during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGE Energy during the first quarter valued at $200,000. 49.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

