Morgan Stanley Lowers Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,588,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390,372 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.19% of Cerner worth $257,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Cerner by 703.8% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Cerner by 224.7% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 97,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 67,309 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Cerner by 807.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 195,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 174,189 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cerner by 6.8% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the first quarter worth about $704,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $78.41 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $66.75 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.88.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 14.69%. Cerner’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 35.92%.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.31.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

