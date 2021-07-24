Morgan Stanley Purchases New Position in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,827,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,230,000. Morgan Stanley owned 4.29% of Coursera as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. 31.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COUR shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Coursera from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Coursera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

COUR opened at $39.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.28. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.59 and a fifty-two week high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.04 million. On average, research analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kenneth R. Hahn sold 56,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $2,306,120.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,707,835.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 49,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,935,981.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,605,912.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,549 shares of company stock worth $10,340,335 over the last three months.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

